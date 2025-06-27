Director Of Credo Technology Group Makes $8.40M Sale

BU LIP TAN, Director at Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), executed a substantial insider sell on June 26, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that TAN sold 92,248 shares of Credo Technology Group. The total transaction amounted to $8,403,545.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Credo Technology Group shares down by 1.37%, trading at $93.75.

Delving into Credo Technology Group's Background

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Credo Technology Group

Revenue Growth: Credo Technology Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 67.16% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Credo Technology Group's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.21.

Debt Management: Credo Technology Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 327.76 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 39.42 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 413.74, Credo Technology Group demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Credo Technology Group's Insider Trades.

