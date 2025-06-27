Director At CME Group Buys $239K of Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that William W Hobert, Director at CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), made a notable insider purchase on June 26,.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Hobert increased their investment in CME Group by purchasing 879 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $239,993.

In the Friday's morning session, CME Group's shares are currently trading at $273.85, experiencing a up of 0.37%.

Delving into CME Group's Background

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its IPO. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX, it also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed-income trading, and collateral optimization.

CME Group: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: CME Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 87.41% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CME Group's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.63.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 27.45 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 15.63 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): CME Group's EV/EBITDA ratio at 19.39 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of CME Group's Insider Trades.

