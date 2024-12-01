Director Change at Fitzroy River Corporation Ltd.

Fitzroy River Corp. Ltd. (AU:FZR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fitzroy River Corporation Ltd. has announced the resignation of Director Malcolm McComas, effective December 2, 2024. McComas held indirect interests in over 2.6 million securities through entities such as Speech Dynamics Pty Ltd and Bunyula Super Pty Ltd. This transition marks a significant change in the company’s leadership structure.

For further insights into AU:FZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.