Director Change at Fitzroy River Corporation Ltd.

Fitzroy River Corp. Ltd. (AU:FZR) has released an update.
Fitzroy River Corporation Ltd. has announced the resignation of Director Malcolm McComas, effective December 2, 2024. McComas held indirect interests in over 2.6 million securities through entities such as Speech Dynamics Pty Ltd and Bunyula Super Pty Ltd. This transition marks a significant change in the company’s leadership structure.
