Director Change at Bank of Queensland Limited

Jennifer Anne Fagg has ceased her role as a director at Bank of Queensland Limited as of November 29, 2024. She held an interest in 7,581 ordinary shares through the BOQ Employee Share Plan Trust. This change marks a notable update in the company’s leadership and may interest those following BOQ’s stock developments.

