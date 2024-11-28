Director Change at Bank of Queensland Limited

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.
Jennifer Anne Fagg has ceased her role as a director at Bank of Queensland Limited as of November 29, 2024. She held an interest in 7,581 ordinary shares through the BOQ Employee Share Plan Trust. This change marks a notable update in the company’s leadership and may interest those following BOQ’s stock developments.
