Director Of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Sold $5.22M In Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on June 10, Patrick J McEnany, Director at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: McEnany opted to sell 200,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $5,217,338.

As of Wednesday morning, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are up by 0.96%, currently priced at $26.56.

Discovering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing, developing therapies for people with rare, debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases. It offers three drug products, FIRDAPSE (amifampridine), FYCOMPA (perampanel), and AGAMREE (vamorolone).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 43.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 87.33% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.47.

Debt Management: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 16.76 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 6.19 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.78 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CPRX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Stephens & Co. Reiterates Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CPRX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.