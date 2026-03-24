Director Buys $500,000 Worth of Palvella Therapeutics Shares After Phase 3 Win

Key Points

Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares in the underwritten public offering of Palvella Therapeutics at $125.00 per share (~$500,000 total value) on Feb. 27, 2026.

Jenkins' directly held shares after the transaction totaled 187,171; total direct plus indirect holdings were 200,687.

All shares were acquired directly; indirect holdings via the Eagles Mere Air Museum Foundation remain unchanged at 13,516 shares.

Jenkins' position represents 1.58% of Palvella's shares outstanding as of the filing date.

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George M. Jenkins, a director of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA), participated in the company's underwritten public offering on Feb. 27, 2026, purchasing 4,000 shares at the offering price of $125.00 per share for a total of approximately $500,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 4,000 Transaction value $500,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 187,171 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $21.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($125.00); post-transaction value based on Mar. 23, 2026 market close price ($117.04).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Jenkins’s historical trading activity in the company?

Jenkins’ April 2025 open-market purchase of 4,990 shares at roughly $20 per share was larger by share count, but the February 2026 transaction was larger in dollar terms by a significant margin, likely reflecting growing conviction as the stock has appreciated.

Jenkins’ April 2025 open-market purchase of 4,990 shares at roughly $20 per share was larger by share count, but the February 2026 transaction was larger in dollar terms by a significant margin, likely reflecting growing conviction as the stock has appreciated. What is the impact on Jenkins’s overall stake and influence within the company?

Post-transaction, Jenkins directly and indirectly holds 200,687 shares, amounting to 1.58% of shares outstanding, maintaining his status as a meaningful insider holder.

Post-transaction, Jenkins directly and indirectly holds 200,687 shares, amounting to 1.58% of shares outstanding, maintaining his status as a meaningful insider holder. Is there any change in indirect or derivative holdings resulting from this trade?

No change occurred in indirect holdings, which remain at 13,516 shares via the Eagles Mere Air Museum Foundation.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.6 billion Revenue (TTM) 0 Net income (TTM) -$32.4 million 1-year price change 318.5%

* 1-year performance calculated as of Mar. 23, 2026.

Company snapshot

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on advancing therapies for rare genetic skin diseases. The company leverages targeted drug delivery to address significant unmet medical needs in dermatology. Its strategic emphasis on mTOR-driven conditions positions Palvella for potential leadership in the niche rare disease therapeutics segment.

Palvella Therapeutics' primary product candidate is QTORIN 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel, targeting rare genetic skin diseases such as microcystic lymphatic malformations and cutaneous venous malformations.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model, generating future revenue through the development and commercialization of novel therapies for mTOR-driven skin diseases.

The main target market comprises patients with serious and rare genetic dermatological conditions, with healthcare providers and specialty clinics as primary customers.

What this transaction means for investors

When a company director writes a $500,000 check to buy shares, it's worth paying attention. The fact that Jenkins chose to join this public equity offering is a meaningful signal of confidence at the $125.00 price level -- which also happens to be higher than today’s stock price.

The timing of this transaction is notable context for investors, even if the exact sequence of events is difficult to untangle. In underwritten public offerings, investors typically commit to purchasing shares during the bookbuilding process, which runs before the offering officially closes. That process overlapped with a significant moment for the company: on February 24, 2026 -- three days before the offering closed -- Palvella announced that its Phase 3 SELVA trial of QTORIN rapamycin for microcystic lymphatic malformations met its primary endpoint and every secondary endpoint, all with strong statistical significance. The company also announced plans to file an NDA with the FDA in the second half of 2026. Whether Jenkins's decision to participate was made before or after those results became public isn't something the Form 4 can tell us -- but his $500,000 commitment closed alongside one of the more consequential data readouts in the company's history.

What we can say is that the offering itself raised $230 million in gross proceeds -- adding substantial runway for a pre-revenue clinical-stage biotech -- and that Jenkins chose to add to his position at a price that had already increased more than 300% over the last year. That seems like a signal worth noting.

Investors looking for broader biotech or specialty pharma exposure without concentrating in a single clinical-stage company might consider ETFs like the iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) or the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT:XBI) as a complement. But for those already following PVLA closely, this is the kind of insider activity that tends to carry more weight.

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Andy Gould has positions in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. The Motley Fool recommends SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.