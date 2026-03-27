Director Buys 12K Shares of Gibraltar Industries Stock

Key Points

Gibraltar board member James Metcalf acquired 12,444 shares of common stock in an open-market buy at around $40.35 per share, totaling ~$502,000 on March 10, 2026.

This transaction increased his direct holdings by 407.20%, raising direct ownership from 3,056 to 15,500 shares.

All shares were acquired through direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities are involved.

The purchase meaningfully increases Metcalf's exposure after a period of low activity, with post-transaction holdings valued at ~$643,000 as of the March 10, 2026 close.

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James S. Metcalf, Director of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK), reported the open-market purchase of 12,444 shares for a transaction value of ~$502,000 on March 10, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 12,444 Transaction value $502,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 15,500 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $643,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($40.35); post-transaction value based on March 10, 2026 market close ($642,940.00).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Metcalf's historical trading activity at Gibraltar Industries?

This is Metcalf's first open-market buy since November 2024, and it represents a substantial increase in his direct holdings, as previous filings involved only administrative transactions with no net share movement.

This is Metcalf's first open-market buy since November 2024, and it represents a substantial increase in his direct holdings, as previous filings involved only administrative transactions with no net share movement. What is the impact on Metcalf's ownership percentage?

Following this transaction, Metcalf's direct ownership stands at 15,500 shares, corresponding to approximately 0.05% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest data.

Following this transaction, Metcalf's direct ownership stands at 15,500 shares, corresponding to approximately 0.05% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest data. Was the purchase timed around any material changes in the stock price or company fundamentals?

The acquisition occurred with the stock priced at around $40.35 per share on March 10, 2026, near a period when the stock had declined 33.89% over the prior twelve months, suggesting a purchase into relative weakness.

The acquisition occurred with the stock priced at around $40.35 per share on March 10, 2026, near a period when the stock had declined 33.89% over the prior twelve months, suggesting a purchase into relative weakness. Are there any derivative securities or indirect holdings involved in this transaction?

No; the transaction was solely a direct purchase of common stock with no involvement of options, trusts, or other indirect vehicles.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-03-10) $40.35 Revenue (TTM) $1,135.50 million Net income (TTM) $97.56 million 1-year price change -33.89%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 10, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Manufactures and distributes building products for the renewables, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets, including solar racking systems, roof ventilation products, mail and parcel solutions, greenhouse systems, and bridge protection components.

Operates a diversified business model across four segments, generating revenue through product sales, engineering, and installation services for both consumer and commercial applications.

Serves solar developers, institutional and commercial growers, home improvement retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and contractors primarily in North America and Asia.

Gibraltar Industries is a leading provider of engineered building products, with operations spanning renewables, residential, agtech, and infrastructure sectors. The company leverages an integrated approach to design, manufacturing, and installation, enabling it to address complex customer needs across multiple end markets. Scale, product breadth, and technical expertise provide Gibraltar Industries with a competitive advantage in serving both established and emerging segments of the construction industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Gibraltar Industries’ stock has struggled in recent years. The stock price is down about 18% year-to-date and 34% over the past 12 months. It also has negative returns over the past three- and five-year periods on an annualized basis.

The decline has lowered the value of the stock significantly, as it is trading at about 12 times earnings and 9 times forward earnings, with a five-year price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.60.

The question is — is it a good value with catalysts to improve its fortunes?

The company reported solid Q4 and year-end sales results, with revenue up 16% in the fourth quarter and 11% for the year. But it missed on earnings, mainly due to costs associated with its $1.3 billion acquisition of Omnimax International earlier this year and gain on the sale of one of its businesses in the same quarter a year ago.

The Omnimax acquisition could potentially be transformative, but much depends on debt reduction, integration, and the housing market, among other factors. However, the three analysts that cover the stock all rate it a buy and have set a median price target of $65 per share, which would represent 60% upside. So, Wall Street is bullish on the stock.

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.