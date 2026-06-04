Director Buys 100,000 Nomad Foods Shares for $913,000

Key Points

100,000 shares were acquired for a total transaction value of ~$913,000 on May 13, 2026.

This purchase impacted 19.59% of Ian G. H. Ashken's total reported holdings, increasing direct shares to 8,182 and indirect shares to 602,359 after the transaction.

Shares are held both directly and indirectly, with indirect ownership via the Ian G.H. Ashken Living Trust and Tasburgh LLC.

Ashken retains a total of 610,541 ordinary shares across both direct and indirect entities.

10 stocks we like better than Nomad Foods ›

Director Ian G. H. Ashken reported the purchase of 100,000 shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) at an average price of $9.13 per share on May 13, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 100,000 Transaction value $912,690.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 8,182 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 602,359 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $74,374

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($9.13); post-transaction value based on May 13, 2026 market close ($9.09).

Key questions

What is the significance of this purchase in the context of Ashken's overall holdings?

The 100,000-share acquisition represents 19.59% of Ashken's total reported equity exposure, reflecting a meaningful increase in his direct and indirect stake at current levels.

The 100,000-share acquisition represents 19.59% of Ashken's total reported equity exposure, reflecting a meaningful increase in his direct and indirect stake at current levels. How is the ownership structured post-transaction?

After the transaction, Ashken holds 8,182 shares directly and 602,359 shares indirectly through the Ian G.H. Ashken Living Trust and Tasburgh LLC, maintaining a diversified ownership structure.

After the transaction, Ashken holds 8,182 shares directly and 602,359 shares indirectly through the Ian G.H. Ashken Living Trust and Tasburgh LLC, maintaining a diversified ownership structure. How does the transaction price compare to market levels?

The shares were purchased at an average of $9.13 per share, while the stock closed at $9.09 on May 13, 2026, and was priced at $9.80 as of May 16, 2026, indicating a purchase near the recent market lows.

The shares were purchased at an average of $9.13 per share, while the stock closed at $9.09 on May 13, 2026, and was priced at $9.80 as of May 16, 2026, indicating a purchase near the recent market lows. Does this activity change Ashken's capacity for future trades?

With approximately 1.6% of his holdings remaining after this buy, the scale of future transactions may be limited unless additional shares are acquired, as the majority of current exposure is now held indirectly.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) 2,999.36 million euros Net income (TTM) $133.38 euros Dividend yield 5.71% Price (as of market close 5/13/26) $9.13

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 13th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a broad portfolio of frozen foods, including fish, vegetables, poultry, ready-made meals, ice cream, and bakery products, primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, and other established brands.

Operates a branded packaged foods business model, generating revenue through direct sales and distribution agreements with major supermarkets and food retail chains across Europe.

Targets mass-market consumers in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, and additional European countries seeking convenient, high-quality frozen food options.

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading European frozen foods manufacturer with a diversified product range and a portfolio of well-known brands. The company leverages scale and brand recognition to maintain strong relationships with major retailers and drive consistent revenue from staple consumer goods. Strategic focus on core markets and operational efficiency positions Nomad Foods to capture ongoing demand for convenient, value-oriented food solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Ashken has bought more Nomad Foods stock at a time when the consumer staples stock has fallen by more than 50% over the previous year.

Indeed, an insider buy is usually indicative of optimism about the stock’s future, and its P/E ratio of less than 9 could draw bargain hunters.

However, in the first quarter of 2026, revenue dropped by 6% yearly following a 2% decline in 2025. Although the frozen foods business is generally recession-resistant, rising inflation has squeezed the company, and that has made the lower-cost store brands of competitors increasingly attractive.

Nonetheless, investors should remember that Nomad is Europe’s largest frozen food company, and brands like Birds Eye, Findus, and Iglo remain popular.

Better-known brands have ultimately held up well under more challenging conditions, so by buying now, Ashken may be betting that such resiliency will ultimately rescue the sales of Nomad Foods. Given the discounted stock price and low P/E ratio, Ashken’s investment could earn positive returns if inflation falls or the economic lot of consumers improves.

Should you buy stock in Nomad Foods right now?

Before you buy stock in Nomad Foods, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nomad Foods wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,632!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,316,532!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 960% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nomad Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.