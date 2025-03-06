Director Of Boyd Gaming Sold $84K In Stock

Christine J Spadafor, Director at Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), reported an insider sell on March 5, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Spadafor's decision to sell 1,125 shares of Boyd Gaming was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $84,690.

Boyd Gaming's shares are actively trading at $73.3, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Thursday's morning session.

Discovering Boyd Gaming: A Closer Look

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Understanding the Numbers: Boyd Gaming's Finances

Revenue Growth: Boyd Gaming displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 52.61%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Boyd Gaming's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.92.

Debt Management: Boyd Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.49.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 11.84 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Boyd Gaming's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.74, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boyd Gaming's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 8.09, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Boyd Gaming's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

