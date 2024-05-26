Director Bolsters Stake in Battery Age Minerals

News & Insights

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (AU:BM8) has released an update.

Dr. David Pevcic, a director at Battery Age Minerals Limited, has altered his interest in the company by acquiring an additional 170,000 ordinary shares for a total consideration of $28,900. This change, reported under the ASX listing rule 3.19A.2, showcases an increased direct and indirect investment by Dr. Pevcic in the company, strengthening his financial stake.

