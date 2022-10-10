Director at French power group EDF: clients are coming back to EDF in France

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Clients in France are coming back to EDF EDF.PA and the French state-controlled power group should end the year with a higher share of the market, said EDF's customer services executive director Marc Benayoun on Monday.

Earlier this month, France started the process to fully nationalise debt-laden nuclear power group EDF, seeking to secure greater control of its energy supplies as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas.

The Paris government filed an offer with the market regulator to buy all shares in the group it does not already own for 12 euros apiece, sticking to the price it had announced over the summer.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.