Director Of A.O. Smith Purchased $150K In Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on April 9, involves Mark D Smith, Director at A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS).

What Happened: Smith's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, involves purchasing 2,468 shares of A.O. Smith. The total transaction value is $150,005.

In the Thursday's morning session, A.O. Smith's shares are currently trading at $62.59, experiencing a up of 0.05%.

Get to Know A.O. Smith Better

A.O. Smith manufactures a broad lineup of water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products. The company has two reporting segments: North America (75% of sales) and rest of world (25% of sales). A.O. Smith is the leading manufacturer of water heaters in North America for the residential and commercial markets, with approximately 37% and 54% market share, respectively. Residential water heaters account for Most of North American sales and are distributed equally through wholesale and retail channels. Most of A.O. Smith's international revenue is from China, a market the company entered during the mid-1990s.

A.O. Smith: Delving into Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, A.O. Smith faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.66% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 37.06% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, A.O. Smith exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.752617.

Debt Management: A.O. Smith's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 17.23 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.41 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for A.O. Smith's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 11.34, A.O. Smith presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of A.O. Smith's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AOS

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Jan 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Jan 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AOS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.