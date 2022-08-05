Director Andrew Cohn Just Bought 5.6% More Shares In Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Director, Andrew Cohn, recently bought a whopping US$1.5m worth of stock, at a price of US$13.50. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 5.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Global Water Resources

Notably, that recent purchase by Andrew Cohn is the biggest insider purchase of Global Water Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$14.22 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Global Water Resources share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Global Water Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:GWRS Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Global Water Resources insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$49m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Global Water Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Global Water Resources shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Global Water Resources. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Global Water Resources (of which 3 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

