Directly speaking

Get in line?

By adding direct indexing capabilities to its arsenal, LPL Financial Holdings recently joined the crowd of wealth management firms to take the plunge, according to zacks.com.

Direct indexing, of course, is a strategy that enhances tax efficiency and tailors outcomes for clients. It’s a formidable one two combo given its high degree of promise for advisors and investors.

"Financial advisors are always looking to help improve client outcomes and deliver personalized investment solutions," said Rob Pettman, the executive vice president of Wealth Management Solutions at LPL Financial. Investors today seek strategies that enable customization, helping them achieve diverse goals such as tax reduction and sector-specific preferences, he continued.



Mention direct indexing to advisors and, well, a few ears might perk up given the interest its stimulated among them, according to thoughtfulfinance.com.

Direct indexing, of course, is hardly a one trick pony. The ability to simultaneously address multiple ESG area, not to mention flexibility and a choice on shareholder voting just begin to describe the benefits offered to investors by direct indexing.

