Directa SIM Celebrates 100,000 Clients with Special Offer

November 19, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

Directa SIM S.p.A. (IT:D) has released an update.

Directa SIM, a trailblazer in Italy’s online trading scene, has reached a significant milestone of 100,000 clients, showcasing its robust presence and the trust of Italian investors. The company, known for its advanced trading platforms and commitment to financial education, continues to innovate and enhance user experience in a complex financial landscape. To celebrate, Directa will offer a ‘zero commission experience’ day, further cementing its role as a leader in making financial markets accessible.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

