Direct Listing or IPO? How to Decide What’s Right for Your Company

This article was first published on CNBC.com on November 24, 2020.

Ask any company founder to name the toughest part about launching a company and the answer is likely “raising money.” Once upon a time, the only viable path to raising millions of dollars was an initial public offering.



However, in recent decades, the rise of private equity firms and venture capitalists has provided an alternative to the IPO, allowing companies to raise more money earlier in their lifecycle and remain private longer. In 1980, the median age of a company at IPO was 5 years, and only 27 percent of them were VC-backed. By 2019, the median age had doubled, to 10 years, and the percentage of those companies with VC backing had risen to 69 percent.



But what happens when a company that’s been generously funded for a decade finally decides to go public? Today, many such companies are opting for a Direct Listing, an alternate path to public ownership that offers some advantages over an IPO to meet these companies’ specific objectives.

“Companies that pursue a Direct Listing have different objectives,” said Jack Cassel, Nasdaq’s Vice President of New Listings & Capital Markets. “For instance, some companies don't want to issue new shares and dilute their existing shareholders,” particularly if owners or employees have already built up significant equity. “Other companies don't have a need for additional cash in the near term. And some companies don't want to have the lock-up,” — the 90-to-180-day period after an IPO when shareholders are not allowed to sell shares.



Generally speaking, companies that choose a Direct Listing over an IPO are less interested in raising new money than they are in providing immediate or near-term liquidity for their shareholders. But there are other differences between the two that any company should be aware of and prepare for before embarking down that road.

With an IPO, new shares of the company are issued and the offering is underwritten by an intermediary, usually an investment bank. The intermediary will then help generate interest for the stock among institutional investors and ultimately set a price for the shares. (Underwriters typically charge a fee that is a percentage of the share price).



In a Direct Listing, the company’s shareholders sell existing shares — and the company does not sell any shares — directly to the public. (Though Nasdaq is currently exploring with the SEC the opportunity for new shares to be issued with a Direct Listing). And instead of an underwriter determining the price, the company hires a financial advisor who works with the stock exchange to use its auction technology to determine the opening price based on the buy and sell orders.



Without an underwriter, companies have to assume more of the responsibility for the success of their listing. “First, the company should consider their exposure to the investment community,” Cassel says. “There are no underwriters selling shares to investors, so the company has to generate the buy-side demand directly themselves.” The company will also bear more of the administrative burden. “With a Direct Listing, financial advisors play a limited role in the process,” Cassel says. “For example, it’s up the company to educate investors and schedule analyst meetings.”



“Finally, the company needs a strong cash position,” Cassel says. “The financial advisor fees, albeit less than a traditional IPO, are paid via cash off the balance sheet versus a percentage of the proceeds raised.” In other words, the cost of a Direct Listing isn’t dependent on the success of the offering because there is no offering, so it’s important to make sure the company can afford the fees before diving in.



To support price discovery ahead of a Direct Listing, Nasdaq Private Market helps companies navigate the secondary market. “Companies use the platform to create a market for trading private shares ahead of their Direct Listing,” Cassel says. “This is all centralized onto one platform, which reduces the administrative burden for the company and helps establish the historical price points that could be helpful in establishing the guidance price.”



“On the first day of trading, the company’s financial advisor can see the entire order book in real time through Nasdaq’s Bookviewer technology. As the order book builds, our technology simulates the opening auction every second to show the indicative price, number of paired shares, and order imbalance. This allows the financial advisor to make an informed decision on when to open the stock for trading and is something that no other exchange offers,” Cassel says.

The important thing, Cassel says, is that companies wanting to go public choose the right option for them, because there are more choices than ever before. “Companies and their boards need to do their homework and diligence on what paths make the most sense for them to achieve their long-term objectives,” he says. “At Nasdaq, we're committed to supporting companies throughout the process and helping them understand which path will help them achieve their strategic objectives.”