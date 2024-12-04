Direct Line price target raised to 250 GBp from 200 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Direct Line (DIISY) to 250 GBp from 200 GBp and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Direct Line says Board ‘unanimously rejected’ Aviva’s ‘opportunistic’ offer
- Aviva confirms non-binding proposal submitted to Direct Line
- Aviva exploring takeover of Direct Line, Bloomberg reports
- Direct Line upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
- Direct Line price target lowered to 220 GBp from 240 GBp at Deutsche Bank
