Direct Line pays special dividend along with interim payout

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest car insurer Direct Line DLGD.L on Tuesday boosted its interim dividend and declared a special payout to make up for cancelling its 2019 dividend, after reporting a small drop in first-half operating profit.

The midcap company reported a pre-tax profit of 264.9 million pounds ($346.38 million) for the six months ended June 30, below the 274.3 million pounds it reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7648 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

