Direct Line lowers profitability target for 2022

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published

British car insurer Direct Line on Monday revised downwards its profitability outlook for the year, blaming a period of "heightened volatility" in the market.

"As a result, we are revising our combined operating ratio target range for 2022 to 96-98%," Direct Line Chief Executive Penny James said in a statement.

In May, the company said its target was 93% to 95% for this year. A ratio closer to 100% indicates reduced profitability.

