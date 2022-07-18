Direct Line lowers outlook citing claims inflation

By Huw Jones

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British car insurer Direct Line <DLGD.L> on Monday lowered its profitability outlook for the year and delayed the second leg of a share buyback, blaming inflation in claims and heightened market volatility.

The company said the motor insurance market in the first half of the year saw "significant" levels of claims inflation, mainly due to higher used car prices, longer repair times and inflation in the cost of spare parts.

"As a result, we are revising our combined operating ratio target range for 2022 to 96-98%," CEO Penny James said in a statement.

In May, the company said its target was 93% to 95% for this year. A ratio closer to 100% indicates reduced profitability.

"We have already taken actions including increasing prices and deploying new pricing capability to restore margins, which mean we expect our 2023 combined operating ratio will improve to around 95% and we reiterate our medium-term target range of 93-95%," James said.

Last week Sabre Insurance Group SBRE.L lost more than a third of its market cap with the motor insurer's shares hitting a record low after it issued a profit warning and flagged dividend cuts as the industry struggles with higher claim costs.

Direct Line said it was "confident" in the sustainability of its regular dividends, but the board has decided not to launch the second 50 million pound tranche of a 100 million pound share buyback programme announced earlier in the year.

"Following Sabre's profit warning, it is clear that claims inflation is accelerating at a pace that UK motor insurers cannot keep up with. Even with prices rising, we expect margins to deteriorate significantly," broker Jefferies said in a note to clients on Monday.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn and Jason Neely)

