News & Insights

Stocks

Direct Line Insurance Offers Share Awards to New Executives

November 14, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Direct Line Insurance (GB:DLG) has released an update.

Direct Line Insurance Group has granted substantial share awards to newly appointed executives Jane Poole and Martin Milliner as part of their compensation packages. These awards are designed to replace remuneration forfeited from their previous roles and include options under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan and Restricted Share Plan. Such moves highlight Direct Line’s commitment to attracting top talent amid competitive market conditions.

For further insights into GB:DLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.