Direct Line Insurance Offers Share Awards to New Executives

Direct Line Insurance Group has granted substantial share awards to newly appointed executives Jane Poole and Martin Milliner as part of their compensation packages. These awards are designed to replace remuneration forfeited from their previous roles and include options under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan and Restricted Share Plan. Such moves highlight Direct Line’s commitment to attracting top talent amid competitive market conditions.

