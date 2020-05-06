Direct Line insurance claims drop as lockdown keeps cars off roads

May 6 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc DLGD.L, reported a 70% drop in motor insurance claims for April on Wednesday, as people stayed at home and drove less due to a nationwide lockdown in the UK to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Britain's biggest car insurer also reported a 4.7% rise in first-quarter gross written premiums to 789.6 million pounds ($981.39 million).

($1 = 0.8046 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

