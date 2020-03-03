Direct Line flags possible virus impact, posts profit drop

Adds background on industry, combined ratio and premiums from statement

March 3 (Reuters) - British insurer Direct Line DLGD.L said on Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak could hurt results for its travel business this year, as it reported a fall in 2019 profit in the face of steep claims and strong competition on pricing from smaller rivals.

It said it had currently incurred claims of around 1 million pounds due to the fast-spreading virus, which has killed more than 3,000 people and led to travel restrictions across many countries.

It said it had reinsurance to mitigate the cost of an event over a 28-day period up to a maximum of 10 million pounds and could also reinstate that policy once.

The company, Britain's biggest motor insurer, also estimated claim costs of up to 35 million pounds from the recent storms Ciara and Dennis in the UK this month.

In a separate statement, Direct Line said its Chairman Mike Biggs would step down in 2020 after the appointment of a successor. Biggs took over the role in 2012.

Direct Line, which was launched in 1985 and currently owns brands including Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege, also launched a 150-million-pound buyback plan.

While the cost of motor insurance rose in Britain last year, insurers have been struggling with a combination of strong competition and changes in the discount rate used to calculate compensation for personal injuries.

The FTSE 250 company said pretax profit fell to 509.7 million pounds ($651.70 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 580.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Direct Line, which was once part of RBS RBS.L, also reported a 0.3% dip in gross written premiums to 3.20 billion pounds, while its combined ratio inched up to 92.2% from 91.6%. A ratio below 100% means the insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

It said it continued to target a combined operating ratio of 93% to 95% for 2020 and the medium term.

($1 = 0.7821 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3638; Reuters Messaging: muvija.m.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.