Direct Line downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Direct Line (DIISY) to Neutral from Outperform with a 232 GBp price target The firm cites the share rally on the buyout bid for the downgrade.
