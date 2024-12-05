Direct Line downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Direct Line (DIISY) to Neutral from Outperform with a 232 GBp price target The firm cites the share rally on the buyout bid for the downgrade.

