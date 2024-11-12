Direct Line downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies downgraded Direct Line (DIISY) to Hold from Buy with a price target of 165 GBp, down from 235 GBp. The firm sees limited upside opportunity in the shares, saying the industry-wide turn to deflation means that the time to raise prices ahead of inflation without materially contracting the policy count has now passed.
