Direct Line downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

November 12, 2024 — 04:30 am EST

Jefferies downgraded Direct Line (DIISY) to Hold from Buy with a price target of 165 GBp, down from 235 GBp. The firm sees limited upside opportunity in the shares, saying the industry-wide turn to deflation means that the time to raise prices ahead of inflation without materially contracting the policy count has now passed.

