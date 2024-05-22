Direct Line CEO Engages in Share Transactions

Direct Line Insurance (GB:DLG) has released an update.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has disclosed a financial transaction by CEO Adam Winslow, involving the vesting, exercise, and sale of company shares. The transactions, reported in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation, included a vesting of nil-cost options, acquisition of shares, and a subsequent sale to cover associated costs, with the sale taking place on the London Stock Exchange.

