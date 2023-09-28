Direct Indexing’s Sharp Growth Trajectory

In the wealth management arena, direct indexing is one of the fastest growing areas and presents a unique opportunity for investors and advisors. Demand for these services is likely to grow due to more awareness of the benefits, desire to lower tax bills, lower costs, and easier implementation.

According to Cerulli Associates, direct indexing assets under management (AUM) are likely to grow at a faster rate than traditional categories like ETFs, mutual funds, and SMAs over the next five years and reach over $1 trillion by the end of the decade. Despite these bullish trends, less than 20% of advisors are familiar with the strategy and recommend it to clients.

For investors, the biggest appeal of direct indexing is the potential to lower the tax bill and use harvested losses to offset gains in other parts of the portfolio. Continued adoption and awareness at the investor and advisor level are likely to be the biggest growth drivers over the next few years.

Direct indexing is a form of passive investing except investors are able to access the increased customization and tax loss harvesting benefits of active investing. This is done by recreating an index in a personal portfolio with appropriate adjustments to account for an individual’s situation or financial goals.

Finsum: Direct indexing assets under management is on pace to exceed $1 trillion by the end of the decade. Here are some of the major growth drivers.

