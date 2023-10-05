Direct Indexing’s Advantages

Direct indexing is the convergence of two developments. One is that we increasingly live in a world of customization and personalization whether it comes to our newsfeeds, food orders, playlists, etc. The other is that research continues to show that most investors are better off investing passively rather than actively managing their portfolios.

At first glance, there seems to be a contradiction between these two notions. However, direct indexing manages to thread the needle by retaining the benefits of passive investing such as diversification and low costs while also allowing for customization in order to account for an investors’ goals and needs.

For instance, a tech executive may have outsized exposure to the industry due to some compensation in the form of stock options. In their own portfolio, they may look to reduce exposure to tech in order to create more diversification and dampen risk.

Another benefit is that capital gains losses can be more effectively harvested with direct indexing. This means that if the tech executive were to sell some of their stock options, then the tax bill can be lowered by applying harvested tax losses from the direct indexing portfolio.

Finsum: Direct indexing provides many advantages compared to passive or active management. Here are some of the benefits.

