Direct Indexing: Not Only for Stocks

For ThinkAdvisor, John Manganaro discusses how advisors are increasingly seeing that direct index offerings are essential for high net worth clients given the enhanced after-tax returns. However, it has typically been only used with equities but there are also similar opportunities with fixed income.

By now, most are familiar with direct indexing for equity portfolios. Essentially, it offers the benefits of index investing such as diversification and low costs while allowing for more customization and potential tax savings.

On the fixed income side, direct indexing can allow investors to customize bond portfolios along their desired parameters such as income, duration, geography, or tax profile. There is also the potential for tax-loss harvesting during periods of volatility or bear markets to offset capital gains in other areas.

It’s estimated that direct indexing assets will grow from $260 billion at the end of last year to $825 billion by 2026. Typically, direct indexing adds 30 to 50 basis points of excess returns although the amount can be greater in years with more volatility. For advisors, it’s a way to offer a value-added, low-cost service with greater personalization.

Finsum: Direct indexing assets are forecast to nearly triple over the next couple of years. Most are familiar with its use for equities but it is also being increasingly applied with fixed income.

direct indexing

clients

wealth management

diversification

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.