News & Insights

Personal Finance

Direct Indexing Provides 2 Specific Benefits

May 01, 2023 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Direct Indexing Provides 2 Specific Benefits

In an article for ETFTrends, James Comtois laid out the 2 major benefits provided by direct indexing as opposed to investing in index funds. Until recently, direct indexing was only available to ultra high net worth investors. Now, it’s increasingly available to a wider swathe of investors.

Direct indexing allows investors to gain the benefits of index investing such as low costs and diversification but allows for greater customization and reduction of taxes. With direct indexing, tax losses are harvested on an interim basis and can be used to offset gains.

According to Morningstar, about $260 billion has moved into the category as of the end of 2022. And, this trend is only expected to strengthen in 2023. 

According to Morningstar, “Investing directly in the underlying stocks of an index in lieu of a mutual fund or ETF tracking the same benchmark allows for individually tailored tax management.” Another factor cited is that it allows investors to modify indexes based on their specific values to account for environmental, social, or governance factors. Additionally, investors can prioritize any specific factor they want to emphasize such as value or growth. 

Finsum: Direct indexing has seen massive growth over the last couple of years as it’s become increasingly available to a wider clientele. Two major benefits are a lower tax bill and increased customization. 

 

  • advisors
  • clients
  • direct indexing
  • taxes

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags
    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.