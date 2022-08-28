Direct Indexing Is Now Available to PettyGigs Users Through Atomic Partnership

Direct indexing will now become available to teens and young adults after the gig economy platform PettyGigs and financial API Atomic announced a partnership. PettyGigs is a two-sided platform that connects young adults with local businesses and busy professionals. Teens can perform small tasks to earn money in their free time. Atomic provides fintech companies the ability to integrate wealth management and trading into their products. This includes capabilities such as conscious investing, direct indexing, and tax-loss harvesting. Through the new partnership, users of PettyGigs, also known as "Giggers," can allocate their earnings from each Gig into a fully diversified curated portfolio with benefits including direct indexing, tax-loss harvesting, and ESG investing. The portfolio has no account minimums. The partnership will also introduce socially responsible investing to young investors.

Finsum:A recently announced partnership between Atomic and PettyGigs makes direct indexing and ESG investing available to teens and young adults.

