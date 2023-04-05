Direct Indexing Growth to Outpace ETFs

About 14% of advisors are aware of and recommend direct indexing solutions to their clients which is the primary reason that its forecast to grow faster than ETFs over the next decade. In a recent article by Allen Roth of WealthLogic, he discusses the pros and cons of direct indexing and compares it to ETFs.

Direct indexing has many of the same characteristics as ETFs such as allowing exposure to broad categories and having low costs. However, it allows for greater customization that can allow for portfolios that are more tailored to a client’s needs.

Another distinct advantage of direct indexing are that it allows for tax-loss harvesting which can offset capital gains. This strategy can allow for an additional 0.2 to 1% of returns and is more beneficial in down years.

In terms of disadvantages, many of the most popular ETFs have less costs than direct indexing. For example, the most popular S&P 500 ETFs have annual expenses of 0.03%, while most direct indexing fees are in the 0.4% range.

While this won’t make a different in the near-term, it will matter in the long-term especially as tax-loss harvesting benefits erode over time. Additionally, the slight tax benefits may be outweighed by the tax complications as each trade needs to be accounted for.

Finsum: Direct indexing is expected to grow at a faster rate than ETFs over the next decade. Yet for many investors, ETF remain the better choice.

