Direct Indexing Could Expand Charitable Givings

Direct indexing is an investment strategy where investors own the underlying components of the index, and is rapidly widening in popularity. The full potential may yet to be unleashed however because the strategy could develop as a way to increase charitable contributions. Custom indexing could be used as a means to increase charitable flexibility by gifting stocks or bonds that couldn’t be traded in a comparable ETF. In addition to giving for charity investors could select stocks or bonds that have exhibited losses in order to offset the taxable amounts. This benefit could be double-sided, because charitable contributions reduce tax burden as well. A financial advisor in conjunction with a CPA could harness the full power of direct indexing to maximize investor alpha.

Finsum: While deciding between cash and equity charitable givings is difficult, direct indexing adds a whole new dimension to charitable giving that could unlock new potential.

