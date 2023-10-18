Direct Indexing Can Lead to Tax Savings

At one time, direct indexing was only available and viable for ultra high net worth investors. This is now changing due to technology which is simplifying the process, the sharp decline in trading commissions, and the fractionalization of shares.

With direct indexing, investors and advisors can replicate any index in a managed account. Instead of buying a mutual fund or an ETF, an investor buys the actual components of an index. This comes with added benefits as they can tweak or adjust the holdings of the index to suit their own inclinations or unique situation. It also means that these investors can harvest tax losses which can then be used to offset taxes from capital gains in another part of the portfolio.

With direct indexing, tax loss harvesting can lead to better performance especially in more volatile years for the market. Even in up years, some segments of the market may finish in the red which provides opportunities to harvest losses to offset gains.

Direct indexing is particularly useful for investors who have strong beliefs or unique financial situations. For instance, an investor who does not want to invest in tobacco companies can eliminate these from an index and choose another stock which has similar factor scores to ensure that the benchmark continues to be tracked.

Finsum: Direct indexing is an effective strategy to lower tax bills but is only accessible for a tiny segment of investors . Now due to technology and lower commissions, it’s available to nearly everyone.

advisors

capital gains tax

direct indexing

