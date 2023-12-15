News & Insights

Direct Indexing Appeals to Younger Generation of Investors

December 15, 2023 — 06:14 am EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Direct indexing has been around for 30 years but was once only accessible and viable for ultra-high net-worth investors. Now, technology and lower transaction costs have made it available for a much wider swath of investors who are able to benefit from direct indexing’s tax-loss harvesting and customization abilities.

 

Interestingly, the strategy is finding particular favor among millennial investors who are interested in tax optimization and personalization which are not possible through traditional passive investing. Advisors can customize holdings in a way that reflects a client’s values and preferences such as prioritizing ESG criteria or adjusting a portfolio based on a client’s risk profile. Holdings can also be customized to account for a clients’ unique financial situation, which is also not possible through investing in ETFs or mutual funds. 

 

For advisors, it presents an opportunity to differentiate themselves in a competitive landscape by offering personalized and optimized solutions. Direct indexing is likely to continue growing as it’s becoming increasingly available through many online brokerages and wealth management firms. It’s also consistent with many younger investors’ desired preference to have their personal holdings reflect their values and beliefs. 

Finsum: Direct indexing is growing at a rapid pace, and it’s finding favor with Millennial investors due to its tax optimization and personalization.  

 

