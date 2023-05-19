Direct indexing and to the point

Your table’s ready, direct indexing. The food’s hot, the beverages refreshing cold.

What else would you expect, considering that in the financial industry, direct indexing’s all that and more – as in the next big thing, according to comparebrokers.co.

Who’s it idyllic for? Those who are calling it a day in the workforce. Under those circumstances, they can unload holdings that impact taxes the least.

If you want to separate yourself from your peers, direct indexing strategies could be your answer, according to advisorperspectives.com.

They can dispense tax effective ways to manage any cash windfalls that might be on the horizon among high net worth investors. Not only that, they can shore concentrated stock positions.

In a recent interview at IMPACT, Daniel Needham, president of Morningstar Wealth Management Solutions, said his firm considered direct indexing an “important investment option for advisors to be able to deliver great advice to their clients.

“That’s the primary reason we decided to enter the market,” said Needham. “We think that direct indexing is a good way for clients to be able to have their financial capital personalized, including their values, beliefs and preferences, as well as to be tax-managed for a lot of households. Tax management should happen for every household.”

