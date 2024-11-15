News & Insights

Stocks
DRCT

Direct Digital price target lowered to $2.50 from $7.50 at Roth MKM

November 15, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on Direct Digital (DRCT) to $2.50 from $7.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company faces ongoing challenges across both businesses that must be resolved to enhance the visibility into its ability to return to growth and profitability, though the firm believes this could occur by the second half of FY25 as comps ease and enough time passes to win new customers and restore volumes, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DRCT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DRCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.