Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) ending at $10.06, denoting a -1.85% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.95% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 55.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 85.71%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $23.17 million, indicating a 9.2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.16 per share and a revenue of $180.16 million, representing changes of +6.67% and +14.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 75% lower within the past month. As of now, Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 64.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.4.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 192, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.