Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) Price Target Increased by 58.62% to 11.73

The average one-year price target for Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) has been revised to 11.73 / share. This is an increase of 58.62% from the prior estimate of 7.40 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.95% from the latest reported closing price of 8.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direct Digital Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRCT is 0.05%, a decrease of 9.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.20% to 367K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 91K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 23.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRCT by 25.11% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 41K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 78.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRCT by 40.57% over the last quarter.

PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 40K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.