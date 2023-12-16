News & Insights

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) Price Target Increased by 28.99% to 15.13

December 16, 2023 — 02:43 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

The average one-year price target for Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) has been revised to 15.13 / share. This is an increase of 28.99% from the prior estimate of 11.73 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.60% from the latest reported closing price of 7.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direct Digital Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRCT is 0.05%, a decrease of 9.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.20% to 367K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRCT / Direct Digital Holdings Inc Class A Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 91K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 23.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRCT by 25.11% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 41K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 78.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRCT by 40.57% over the last quarter.

PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 40K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

