Direct Digital Holdings Appoints Diana Diaz As CFO

October 18, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT), an advertising and marketing technology platform, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Diana Diaz, as its chief financial officer with effect from October 16.

Diaz had been serving as the company's interim CFO from June 5.

Diaz joined DRCT from Sharps Compliance Corporation, where she had served as Vice President and CFO from 2010 to 2022 in her 13-year long service.

Diaz's prior position includes CFO of University General Hospital in Houston, Texas from 2006 to 2009.

