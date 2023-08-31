Direcional Engenharia (B3:DIRR3) Price Target Increased by 9.14% to 24.44

The average one-year price target for Direcional Engenharia (B3:DIRR3) has been revised to 24.44 / share. This is an increase of 9.14% from the prior estimate of 22.39 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.68 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.55% from the latest reported closing price of 20.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direcional Engenharia. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIRR3 is 0.08%, an increase of 26.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 5,227K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,140K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,076K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 591K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMS - First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 531K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 45.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIRR3 by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 326K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

