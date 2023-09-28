Dipping Not Dropping: Why I Am Bullish on SOFI Despite the Bumpy Ride

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Much discussion revolves around the return of mandatory federal student loan payments, a development that will notably benefit SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock.

Bank of America analysts are optimistic about SOFI stock because of the obligation for federal student loan borrowers to repay their debts.

However, there are additional compelling reasons to consider investing in SoFi Technologies at this time.

SoFi Technologies, a licensed national bank, underscores its dedication to security by providing up to $2 million in FDIC insurance for eligible checking and savings accounts, surpassing the industry standard of $250,000 per qualified account.

Investors looking to “inverse Cramer” SOFI stock may have noted what happened this past week, when Jim Cramer endorsemee SOFI stock on Mad Money.

Cramer expressed a positive view, saying, “I’m a buyer, not a seller, SoFi.” It was the wrong day to make the call, with Treasury yields rising, leading to a selloff of many financials and fintech stocks – SoFi included.

SOFI Stock Fundamentals

SoFi’s focus on student loan refinancing and consumer credit may face hurdles with rising interest rates.

Federal student loans have fixed rates, making refinancing at lower rates challenging for SoFi, potentially impacting profits and demand.

The student loan refinance demand stalled during the federal loan moratorium. Borrowers hesitated to refinance privately due to immediate payments.

Now, with no forgiveness or moratorium extension, SoFi expects a surge in student loan portfolio. The company is rapidly growing, with a 37% revenue increase, adjusted EBITDA spiked by 278% to $77 million, and a growing customer base. SoFi’s comprehensive finance approach appears to be gaining traction.

SoFi aims for GAAP profitability by year-end. While promising, it’s not profitable yet and still relatively young.

With student loans repayments officially starting in a few days, this is a company that could see much more attention over the near-term.

I’ll be interested to see how this stock performs relative to the market in October, following the official resumption of repayments.

Strong Potential and Growth

SoFi Technologies’ stock has surged this year, doubling in value since January. Some doubt further growth and profitability are priced in.

Sell-side projections expect SoFi’s earnings per share to shift from -20 cents this year to 25 cents by 2025. Given its current stock price at around $9 per share, the valuation appears high. However, don’t presume growth stops in two years.

SoFi could continue its rapid expansion into the next decade and beyond. SoFi aims to be more than the next Block or PayPal; it aspires to become a “big bank” by challenging traditional retail banking giants for market share.

SoFi has room to grow by adding members and upselling products. In Q2 2023, it gained 584,000 members and sold 847,000 products, diversifying into loans, credit cards, investing, and banking services.

Thus, I remain bullish on this stock despite its recent dips over the past week.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

