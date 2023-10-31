Diploma (LSE:DPLM) Price Target Increased by 5.51% to 3,684.05

The average one-year price target for Diploma (LSE:DPLM) has been revised to 3,684.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 3,491.80 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,929.00 to a high of 5,460.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.46% from the latest reported closing price of 2,824.00 / share.

Diploma Maintains 1.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.91%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.79%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diploma. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 10.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPLM is 0.60%, an increase of 10.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 80.31% to 37,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,722K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing an increase of 91.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPLM by 1,091.43% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,115K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing an increase of 91.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPLM by 1,131.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,749K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPLM by 18.16% over the last quarter.

FOSFX - Fidelity Overseas Fund holds 1,567K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,499K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPLM by 21.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.