Diploma Announces Proposed Acquisition Of Peerless Aerospace Fastener For GBP 236 Mln

March 27, 2024 — 03:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Diploma Plc (DPLM.L), a provider of industrial products and services, announced on Wednesday proposed acquisition of Peerless Aerospace Fastener LLC, a distributor of aerospace fasteners, for around 236 million pounds.

For the acquisition of Peerless, expected to be closed in the next few weeks, an initial payment of around 228 million pounds will be made in cash to Polar Holdings Inc.

The remaining 3.5 percent will be paid based on Peerless's full-year 2027 performance.

In the first year of ownership, Peerless is expected to be accretive to Group income per share by 8 percent.

Johnny Thomson, Diploma's Chief Executive said: "Peerless is an excellent acquisition for Diploma, aligned to our strategy of building high quality, scalable businesses for sustainable organic growth. We know and like the aerospace fasteners market and Peerless significantly extends our US capabilities and adds scale in Europe. The business is already generating strong performance and there are significant opportunities to enhance returns by working together across our existing businesses."

For the 12-month period to September 30, 2023, Farmingdale-headquartered Peerless had generated revenue of $107.7 million, with EBIT of $33.5 million.

Aerospace fasteners represent around $7 billion, highly fragmented addressable market.

An aircraft contains approximately 1 million fasteners, representing up to 5 percent of the total aircraft build value.

