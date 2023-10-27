Dip buyers flock to tech funds after earnings spark rout

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bargain hunting drove investors to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking technology companies after shares fell sharply on mixed earnings from heavyweights.
The iShares US Technology ETF
"Investors want large-cap tech exposure – whether that's because they can handle higher rates better or simply because they're more comfortable with those names in a really challenging macro environment," said Todd Sohn, ETF and technical strategist at Strategas Securities.
The fund's price fell nearly 4% in the week, as mixed
results from megacaps like Alphabet
Despite potential short-term challenges, investors are starting to turn attention to 2024 where tech is expected to outperform, said Todd Rosenbluth, research head at VettaFi.
Tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 20% since the start of the year, supported by rallies in the "Magnificent 7" tech stocks on optimism around artificial intelligence.
However, worries about higher-for-longer interest rates have stalled the momentum and set the benchmark on course for monthly losses.
Tech funds saw inflows of $2 billion in the week to Wednesday, their largest in eight weeks, according to BofA Global Research, which it attributed to investors "buying the dip".
The $14 billion ProShares UltraPro QQQ
"TQQQ is experiencing a surge in net flows as more aggressive retail traders seek to make big gains on hopes of a quick rebound," Vanda Research's analysts said in a note.
The $46.5 billion Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal) ((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar;)) Keywords: ETF TECH/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.