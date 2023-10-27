News & Insights

US Markets
IYW

Dip buyers flock to tech funds after earnings spark rout

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 27, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bargain hunting drove investors to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking technology companies after shares fell sharply on mixed earnings from heavyweights.

The iShares US Technology ETF , which has $11.2 billion in assets with Apple and Microsoft among its top holdings, saw net inflows of $694 million in the week ended Oct. 25, according to Lipper data, its best performance in over a year.

"Investors want large-cap tech exposure – whether that's because they can handle higher rates better or simply because they're more comfortable with those names in a really challenging macro environment," said Todd Sohn, ETF and technical strategist at Strategas Securities.

The fund's price fell nearly 4% in the week, as mixed results from megacaps like Alphabet weighed on the sector.

Despite potential short-term challenges, investors are starting to turn attention to 2024 where tech is expected to outperform, said Todd Rosenbluth, research head at VettaFi.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 20% since the start of the year, supported by rallies in the "Magnificent 7" tech stocks on optimism around artificial intelligence.

However, worries about higher-for-longer interest rates have stalled the momentum and set the benchmark on course for monthly losses.

Tech funds saw inflows of $2 billion in the week to Wednesday, their largest in eight weeks, according to BofA Global Research, which it attributed to investors "buying the dip".

The $14 billion ProShares UltraPro QQQ posted net weekly inflows of $68.15 million, even as the price of the fund fell 9.5%.

"TQQQ is experiencing a surge in net flows as more aggressive retail traders seek to make big gains on hopes of a quick rebound," Vanda Research's analysts said in a note.

The $46.5 billion Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and the $9 billion VanEck Semiconductor ETF posted net inflows of $205.7 million and $280.6 million, respectively, for the week.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal) ((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar;)) Keywords: ETF TECH/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IYW
AAPL
MSFT
GOOGL
TQQQ
XLK
SMH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.