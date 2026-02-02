Markets

Diös Signs 15-year Green Lease With Evidensia For Gävle Property

February 02, 2026 — 01:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - Diös Fastigheter AB (DIOS.ST), a Sweden-based real estate company, on Monday announced that it has signed a 15-year green lease agreement with veterinary care chain Evidensia Sverige AB.

The project involves an investment of approximately SEK 24 million and is expected to deliver a yield-on-cost of just over 9%.

The company plans to begin redevelopment in spring 2026, with Evidensia scheduled to take occupancy in September 2026.

The agreement covers around 1,000 square meters at the Södertull 13:8 property in Gävle, where vacant office space will be converted into veterinary care premises.

The green lease agreement includes joint measures to reduce energy use and climate impact.

The lease was signed in December 2025.

Evidensia operates more than 80 clinics and animal hospitals across Sweden and already has a presence in Gävle through Animal Clinic Gefle.

The new facility on Kaserngatan will expand its regional operations.

On Friday, Diös Fastigheter AB closed trading 1.90% lesser at SEK 64.55 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

