Dior's Kim Jones elevates tailoring at Paris Fashion Week

January 19, 2024 — 11:48 am EST

By Mimosa Spencer

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Dior men's artistic director Kim Jones ratcheted up the elegance for his winter collection, redistributing decorative elements on precisely-tailored garments.

Models strode around a circular runway in ballet flats parading collarless tops, shimmery capes and a denim trouser and jacket set that was cinched at the waist and lined with rhinestones.

Inspiration for the collection came from the friendship between his uncle, Colin Jones, a ballet dancer and photographer, and the star dancer Rudolf Nureyev, which could be seen in the loose, feminine styles that evoked the world of dance.

For the finale, models stood in a circle, facing the audience, and the floor began moving, turning the models, and moving them upward, to form a giant cake-like shape.

Paris Fashion Week's fall/winter menswear shows run through Jan. 21, and include presentations from some of the industry's largest brands, including LVMH LVMH.PA label Louis Vuitton, as well as Hermes HRMS.PA, Valentino and Balmain, along with dozens of smaller labels including Ami, Sean Suen and LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi.

