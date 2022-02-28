Diodes To Buy Onsemi's Wafer Fabrication Facility & Operations In South Portland

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD), on Monday, said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire onsemi's wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, Maine. Terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.

The South Portland Facility or SPFAB offers Diodes additional 200mm wafer fab capacity for analog products to accelerate its growth initiatives in the automotive and industrial end markets. In addition, the company noted that this US-based facility, together with Diodes' existing wafer fabrication facilities in Asia and Europe, will further enhance Diodes' global manufacturing operations.

The closing of the South Portland Facility transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. Following the close, Diodes will integrate the South Portland Facility as well as its operations and employees, the company stated.

"The proposed acquisition of the South Portland Facility aligns well with our strategic objective for significant revenue and profit dollar growth over the next several years," said Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Diodes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.