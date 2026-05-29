Diodes Surges 148% in a Year: Reason to Buy the Stock Now?

Diodes Incorporated DIOD has surged 147.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 107.9%. It has lagged peers like Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC and ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX. While ASE Technology has gained 335.5%, Lattice Semiconductor has jumped 229.7% over this period.



Diodes is benefiting from a favorable mix of secular growth drivers that are strengthening its long-term outlook. The company continues to expand its presence in high-growth end markets, including automotive, industrial automation and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data centers, positioning it for sustained revenue growth and margin expansion.

One-Year Stock Price Performance of DIOD



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Automotive Business: A Key Growth Driver

Diodes has been steadily increasing its exposure to the automotive market, which has become one of its most important growth engines. The company supplies a broad portfolio of power management, connectivity, timing and protection solutions used in advanced driver-assistance systems, infotainment platforms, USB-C charging, lighting systems and electric vehicles.



The ongoing shift toward vehicle electrification and smarter, software-defined vehicles is driving higher semiconductor content per vehicle. As automakers incorporate more advanced safety, connectivity and power-management features, demand for Diodes' products is expected to increase. The company continues to secure new automotive design wins, which should support future revenue growth and enhance earnings visibility. Moreover, automotive applications typically offer longer product lifecycles and more stable pricing than consumer-oriented markets, making them an attractive source of sustainable growth.

Industrial Automation Trends Remain Favorable

Diodes is also benefiting from growing semiconductor demand across industrial markets. The company's products are increasingly being deployed in factory automation systems, robotics, medical equipment, smart energy infrastructure and industrial controls.



The global push toward automation and digitization is creating strong demand for analog and power-management semiconductors. Manufacturers continue to invest in automation technologies to improve efficiency and address labor shortages, creating a favorable environment for suppliers like Diodes. Industrial applications generally require highly reliable, long-life components, which often translate into stable demand patterns and attractive profitability. As automation adoption accelerates worldwide, Diodes remains well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.

AI Infrastructure Buildout Creating New Opportunities

The rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is opening another promising avenue for growth. While much of the market's attention remains focused on AI processors, modern AI servers require a wide range of supporting semiconductors, including power-management, timing, connectivity and signal-conditioning devices.



Diodes is benefiting from the increasing demand for AI server deployments and next-generation data center architectures. The company's solutions help manage power delivery, improve system efficiency and support high-performance computing environments. As hyperscalers and cloud providers continue to invest heavily in AI infrastructure, Diodes stands to benefit from rising semiconductor content across data-center platforms.

Strong Design-Win Momentum Bodes Well

Diodes continues to invest in new technologies and products targeting next-generation applications. The company is expanding its portfolio of automotive-qualified solutions, advanced timing devices, high-speed connectivity products and power-management offerings. A growing pipeline of design wins lends support to the company's long-term growth trajectory.

Moving Forward

Diodes remains well positioned to benefit from several powerful secular trends, including vehicle electrification, industrial automation and AI infrastructure expansion. The company's growing presence in higher-growth end markets, improving product mix and expanding design-win pipeline provide a solid foundation for future growth.



Diodes' strategic focus on automotive, industrial and AI-driven applications should help drive sustainable revenue growth and profitability over the long term. Investors, therefore, are likely to benefit if they invest in this high-flying Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.